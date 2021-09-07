Fortem Technologies and URSA Announce Webinar: Defeating the Most Dangerous Drones

Speakers will discuss dangerous trends and practical solutions to mitigate drone threats on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 12 pm EST

Pleasant Grove, Utah, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies, the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, will host a free webinar on defeating the most dangerous drones. Fortem Vice President of Solutions, Gary Watson will be joined by counter drone expert David Kovar, founder and CEO of Unmanned Robotics Systems Analysis (URSA), to discuss what you can learn from dangerous drone trends and practical solutions for drone threat mitigation.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST).

“Drone use is increasing across the globe, both recreationally and professionally. As we see an increase in drone threats, especially with off the shelf recreational drones, we want to provide answers and solutions to what individuals can do to mitigate the situation,” said Watson. “The Fortem team is excited to partner with URSA to discuss trends and solutions, and provide insights for safe mitigation.”

David Kovar founded the practice of UAV forensics in 2015. Kovar has worked in cybersecurity and digital forensics since the mid 90s and also led EY’s U.S. incident response program.

Please visit this link to register. The webinar will also be available on-demand for all registrants.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end to end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors and defends the world’s venues, infrastructures, cities, and regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

