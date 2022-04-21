Fort Worth woman who hit, killed cyclist in Grand Prairie in 2018 sentenced to 12 years

The Fort Worth woman who in 2018 hit and killed a cyclist in Grand Prairie will spend 12 years in prison after she was found guilty in Dallas County of failure to stop and render aid.

Kallie Wright, 42, was sentenced Thursday in the 291st Judicial District Court, according to KRLD.

Wright hit Calvin Middleton, a 43-year-old cyclist from Cedar Hill, from behind while he was riding his bicycle on Belt Line Road at the intersection with Interstate 20, police said in 2018. Police said Wright got out of her car after striking Middleton but got back in and drove away.

After police located her vehicle and issued a warrant for her arrest, Wright voluntary surrendered to police.

Middleton, a sports enthusiast, had been training for the last year-and-a-half to a ride in the 2018 Hotter’N Hell Hundred competition in Wichita Falls, a 100-mile race where he hoped to finish in the top 10, his cycling trainer and friend Jeff De La Vega said in 2018.

He was currently moving up the ranks in the weekly Wednesday Night Criterium Race in Fort Worth.

“He was in the beginner category (which usually has 20-30 people), but he finished in the top 5 just a couple weeks ago,” De La Vega said in 2018. “It inspired him to really start making a push.”

Police said Middleton was riding around 6 a.m. July 15, 2018, when Wright hit him from behind.

Middleton was in the correct lane and wearing all the appropriate gear when Wright hit him, according to KRLD.

Surveillance video released by Grand Prairie police a few hours after the crash showed Wright, at the time 38, being followed by a witness urging her to return to the scene. She returned with a passenger in her vehicle but left before police arrived, according to 2018 witness statements.

Calvin Middleton’s younger brother, Shon Middleton, said his sibling graduated Dallas Kimball High School in 1994.

During his time at Kimball, Calvin Middleton played on the baseball team and went on to play at Grambling State University in 1997 alongside his brother, according to his Facebook page.

Middleton got into cycling when he visited De La Vega’s bicycle shop, Hilltop Bicycle Center in Mansfield, and told the owner he had tried every sport he could think of but wasn’t excited by them.

“He basically said he had run through the gamut of sports and said if cycling didn’t do it for him he would just get old, fat and lazy,” De La Vega said in 2018. “We just laughed about it.”

Calvin Middleton showed up to one of De La Vega’s spin classes shortly after, and the bicycle shop owner said Middleton spent a year building up his legs and lungs to race.

“Not everyone that comes along has the lion-heart for racing,” he told the Star-Telegram in 2018.

After that year, Middleton earned a spot on the Hilltop Racing Team, De La Vega said. Putting in extra time on the bike in the early mornings became the norm for him. He finished his shift working as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service at 5 a.m., suited up and went for a ride.

The crash happened about two miles from where De La Vega’s best friend, Mike Alfaro, was killed when he was struck by the driver of an sport-utility vehicle while biking eastbound on Camp Wisdom Road in September 2009.

“Four days ago I had just written up a training plan for him. ... He wanted to sign up for a category five race,” De La Vega told the Star-Telegram in 2018. “Being in the top 10 would’ve been very eye-opening. You pull off something like that, everybody starts looking at you.”

This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.