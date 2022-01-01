Fort Worth welcomes some of its first 2022 babies

The new year brought new faces and lives to Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

The new year brought new faces and lives to Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

The first baby born at John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth was welcomed around 12:30 a.m. The baby girl and her mother “are doing fine and getting to know each other,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

The new year brought new faces and lives to Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

Later Saturday morning, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth welcomed baby boy Jace Villegas, born at 3:12 a.m., at 5 pounds and 1 ounce and 17 inches long.

The new year brought new faces and lives to Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

Shortly after Jace’s arrival, the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in southwest Fort Worth brought its first baby into 2022 around 3:20 a.m. The little girl, Mikaela Moreno, weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and 19.69 inches long.

The new year brought new faces and lives to Tarrant County and Fort Worth.

Texas Health Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford also brought in a baby boy, Robert Emilio Ramirez III, around 4:30 a.m., at 7 pounds 2 ounces and 20 inches long.