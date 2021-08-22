Fort Worth is way behind other Texas cities with public pools. Don’t close this one

Don’t close one of so few pools

Public safety is in jeopardy and lives may be lost if Fort Worth goes through with plans, included in the next bond election, to demolish Forest Park Pool.

Forest Park Pool has been available at no cost for water safety and drowning-prevention lessons to more than 2,000 people over the last 10 years. Its demolition would eliminate such lessons for marginalized neighborhoods. The higher rate of drowning in minority communities is directly related to the lack of access to affordable swimming lessons.

The city would eventually replace Forest Park with a splash pad connected to a four-lane, 25-yard pool similar to Marine Park Pool. That’s a quarter of the size of the current facility and a depth of 3.5 to 4 feet, too shallow to properly teach anyone to tread water or to adequately train lifeguards.

Fort Worth has only two community pools, far fewer than in Dallas and Austin. If we close one, more people will swim in area lakes and rivers, where conditions are unpredictable and survival skills are necessary.

Please urge your City Council representative to replace Forest Park Pool with a pool adequate in size and depth to provide equitable access for all.

- Pamela Cannell, Fort Worth

The author is founder of the Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition and president-elect of the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

Afghanistan chaos is unacceptable

Alone with millions of others, I am appalled watching this incompetent and clueless president attempt to withdraw from Afghanistan without a well-developed plan. This administration is responsible for the chaos we are witnessing. Why not first pull out Americans and all the military equipment paid for by our tax dollars, then the troops?

I pray that our Americans and those Afghans who helped us get out safely. Why can’t I feel confident that will happen?

- Angela Benvenuto, Arlington

Taking heat, not passing bucks

President Joe Biden is standing firm on his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban had little trouble brushing aside the Afghan military and seizing control of the country.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley delivered a televised briefing on the evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies. Our leaders are accountable, even when it’s not smooth sailing.

- John P. King, Fort Worth

Needless deaths aren’t natural

When my grandfather was asked why he was practicing medicine at age 75, he responded, “I am escorting my old friends to the grave.” I, too, have developed relationships with my patients over the past 35 years and have watched as they age and chronic diseases steal away their life force. That said, we must do all we can to prevent the preventable, avoid the avoidable and stop unnecessary death.

Virtually every death from COVID-19 since June has been among the unvaccinated. The vaccinations are readily available and free. These deaths are a societal obscenity.

I cannot abide this. I will militantly support any vaccine requirement. Death is inevitable. Preventable deaths are a tragedy.

- James Parker, Fort Worth

Personal becomes a public menace

The trouble with “personal responsibility” in a health crisis is that it takes only one irresponsible person to endanger lots of others. The idea that we all can protect ourselves is just not true. People with immune system problems can’t rely on vaccinations alone. They have to rely on their neighbors getting vaccinated in sufficient numbers to suppress the spread of the virus.

If everyone eligible had received a vaccination, the pandemic here would be over. The delta variant would never have gained a foothold.

“Personality responsibility” does not work in the U.S. or certainly in Texas, with its irresponsible state government. Severe national mandates should have been issued. There is no personal freedom for those killed by COVID-19.

- Duane Thomas Williams, Benbrook

Tax incentives are just bribes

Our leaders love to brag they are stealing companies from California, but they are legally bribing them. (Aug. 18, 1A, “Fort Worth OKs tax breaks for electric vehicle factory”) Residents and small businesses are again subsidizing big business, just as we spend to subsidize sports teams.

The number of jobs promised often evaporates, and sometimes the businesses leave before they must start paying a pittance in taxes. Do we know if any of these companies are financial contributors to the local, county and state politicians that approve these legal bribes?

- Gabrielle Gordon, Unincorporated Tarrant County