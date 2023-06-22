Fort Worth warns fireworks are dangerous and illegal. Here’s how to report violators

You better be careful before shooting off your love of freedom into the night sky this Independence Day.

Besides the usual risk of liberating your fingers from your body, you face a fine in the city of Fort Worth, where fireworks are illegal.

The city is calling on residents to report people who shoot off fireworks.

The fire department experimented with using cameras and license plate data in 2022 to issue 35 illegal fireworks citations, according to a city report.

That tactic raised legal questions among some members of the City Council with District 9 council member Elizabeth Beck comparing the practice to use of red light cameras. The state Legislature banned the use of red light cameras in 2019.

The department will not use cameras to enforce fireworks violations this Fourth of July, a department spokesperson wrote in an email to the Star-Telegram.

People can call 817-392-4444 or visit reportfireworks.fortworthtexas.gov to report fireworks complaints. The MyFW app is also available to report illegal fireworks.

Fireworks pose a danger to people and property through grass and structure fires, said Fort Worth department fire battalion chief Richard Harrison, speaking Thursday at a city press conference. He also noted the strain firework calls put on the city’s 911 system.

On a busy day, the Fort Worth’s fire department gets about 400 calls for service, Harrison said.

During the days surrounding Fourth of July, the department expects to get around 5,000 calls for fireworks with roughly half of those during an eight-hour period on Independence Day, he said.

The city takes fireworks complaints seriously, but wants to keep the 911 system open for imminent threats to life, health, welfare or property, Harrison said. Each violation could result in a fine up to $2,000.