Fort Worth, it’s time to vote for city, school races. Here are our recommendations | Opinion

Every time you hit a pothole or shake your head at another fight over books in schools, local government is the source of your frustration.

But so few of us vote in elections for those bodies, compared to national and state elections. If you want to change that, we’re here to help. Our Editorial Board spent weeks meeting with local candidates and researching issues in selected city and school races. Here are our recommendations as early voting gets under way Monday:

FORT WORTH

Mayor: Incumbent Mattie Parker worked through several challenges in her first term and is well-positioned to improve the city’s record on economic development, education and services. She’s earned a resounding re-election.

District 4: This redrawn north Fort Worth district needs someone to advocate for smart growth and infrastructure that keeps up with it. Charlie Lauersdorf has the skills for the job.

District 5: Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens says this is the last time she’ll run for council, aiming to see key projects in Stop Six and northeast Fort Worth finished. Voters should stick with her.

District 6: Incumbent Jared Williams, finishing up his first term, brings thoughtfulness and energy to the job. He’s dialed in on redevelopment needs in southwest Fort Worth.

District 7: This sprawling northwest and west-side district has varying needs, and it requires a member who can keep up with a varied agenda. Philanthropy executive Macy Hill has the right experience and temperament.

District 9: This district includes downtown and some of the city’s most politically engaged neighborhoods. First-term incumbent Elizabeth Beck has worked thoughtfully through difficult issues.

District 10: Booming north Fort Worth gets a new district, and the challenges of growth are the chief issues. Alan Blaylock, a current council member in District 4, has a head start in dealing with them and an ability to factor in what’s best for the city overall.

District 11: It’s a geographic mess, but this new district unites several communities with similar histories and complaints of neglect. It’s also drawn to maximize the chance of electing another Hispanic representative. Jeannette Martinez, who works in county government, has a leg up in her knowledge and service to the area.

(Council members in Districts 2, 3 and 8 drew no challengers and will be re-elected.)

ARLINGTON

Mayor: Jim Ross has the business and civic sense to balance attention to the city’s entertainment district with challenges of redevelopment and improving resident services. He’s earned a second term.

TARRANT REGIONAL WATER DISTRICT

Voters can choose two candidates, and we recommend Paxton Motheral and Charles “C.B.” Team. Motheral, as head of Streams and Valleys Inc., is well versed in the area’s water issues. Team had been monitoring the water district board for years and was recently appointed to fill a vacancy. Both are poised to help the continued improvement in the board’s governance.

FORT WORTH ISD

District 2: Incumbent Tobi Jackson, a longtime trustee and two-time board president, shows a mastery of the district’s issues and strong support for Superintendent Angélica Ramsey’s reorganization plan.

District 3: Quinton “Q” Phillips, seeking a second term in the far east Fort Worth district, has helped improve the board’s performance and will be a trusted voice on tough issues such as school consolidation.

District 5: Trustee Carin “CJ” Evans is the best choice for consistency on the board as the district tackles downsizing and other difficult issues.

KELLER ISD

Place 4: Haley Taylor Schlitz, a local product known nationally as the youngest Black law school graduate in the country, would bring recent experience as a student and teacher to the board.

Place 5: Incumbent Bev Dixon has the experience and moderate approach that will help the board move past recent political controversies.

NORTHWEST ISD

Place 5: Trustee Steve Sprowls is a steady force in the rapidly growing district, where a conservative political group is targeting each board seat.

Place 6: Lillian Rauch, the veteran trustee, is plugged into the district’s needs and brings an educator’s voice to the board.

Place 7: Jennifer Murphy has earned another term on the board with her thoughtful approach to building and maintaining community in a rapidly expanding district.