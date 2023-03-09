Fort Worth suspects wanted by police for prank robberies at Family Dollar stores

Two suspects are wanted by the Fort Worth Police Department after they were accused of setting up and filming prank robberies at two Family Dollar stores.

On Feb. 25 at around 3:40 p.m., two men entered a Family Dollar located at 7320 S. Hulen St. The first suspect had an item in his hand that he portrayed as a gun. He pointed the fake gun at the cashier and yelled at everyone to “Get down, this is a stick up,” police said in a news release Thursday.

The second suspect was seen recording a video of the offense, police said.

Both suspects immediately left the store in a black Toyota two-door vehicle and did another prank robbery at the Family Dollar located at 8500 McCart Ave., according to police.

2 of 2 pic.twitter.com/mzAC0dFo9G — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 9, 2023

Anyone with information about the identity of the two suspects is asked to call Fort Worth Robbery Detective Olsen at 817-392-4377.