The Fort Worth Star-Telegram is taking its newsroom mobile. First stop: Northside

I’ve written to you before about the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Listening Tour. That’s where members of our newsroom meet with community or civic organizations to get feedback and story ideas from a targeted area of the city.

Now, we’re taking those efforts a step further.

The week of Nov. 13, we will make the first stop of our Mobile Newsroom, where we set up shop for parts of several days in a specific community.

A cross section of our newsroom team will work from the Northside Community Center at 1100 NW 18th St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, and from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. On Saturday, we’ll be at Casa Azul coffee shop, at 300 W. Central Ave.

Our goal is to learn more about the people of Northside, Diamond Hill and other nearby neighborhoods and the topics they’d like us to write about.

We’d love for you to stop by, or shoot me an email at scoffman@star-telegram.com if you’d like to make an appointment.

Thinking of coming? Not sure you can make it? Take this quick survey to tell us what's most important to you on the north side.

We’ll have a mix of reporters, editors and visual journalists on hand who’d be happy to meet and speak with you.

A lot is going on around Northside, with the continued development of the Stockyards to the east and the prospect of major projects on Panther Island to the south. Does that have you concerned about preserving the history and character of your neighborhood? Or maybe there’s something we should know about your schools, roads, parks or business community?

We have no set agenda. We just want to hear from residents and build relationships.

We’re renting space from the city in the lobby of the community center for the Mobile Newsroom, and Joseph Landeros, co-owner of Casa Azul, has agreed to let us use space in his coffee shop to meet with people.

Our Listening Tour has made stops in Como and Worth Heights this year. In each case, we’ve met wonderful people who are invested in their neighborhoods and our city. And we’ve learned about story ideas we never would have come across otherwise.

For example, those story ideas led to a report on the frustration of Worth Heights residents over an abandoned grain elevator that is considered an eyesore and a hazard. And a story on concerns in Como about a home possibly being used as a short-term rental.

If you’d like to explore hosting a stop of our Listening Tour or Mobile Newsroom, please reach out. We look forward to deepening our relationships and knowledge of more of the neighborhoods that make our community special.