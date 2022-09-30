Fort Worth Southwest blows by Trimble Tech in first half for homecoming shutout win

After losing a heartbreaker against Fort Worth Wyatt in their district opener last week, Fort Worth Southwest and head coach Phillip Tanner made sure to come out strong and pull away against Fort Worth Trimble Tech.

The Raiders scored 62 seconds into the game and got a first-half interception return for a touchdown during a 27-0 homecoming victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday in a District 4-5A Division 2 contest at Clark Stadium.

Southwest improved to 1-1 in district and 3-2 overall. It’s the Raiders’ first shutout win since November of 2020 when they beat South Hills 48-0.

Tech falls to 0-2 and 2-3.

Following a short kickoff by Tech, Southwest scored three plays in off a 35-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Bell and the Raiders led 7-0 with 10:58 left in the first quarter.

The two teams would trade interceptions, beginning on the ensuing Tech drive when Southwest’s Jaylyn Ferguson picked off a third-down attempt.

But three possessions later and Tech’s Eddie Rodriguez picked off a Southwest pass with 4:03 left in the quarter.

Southwest’s defense gave Tech trouble all night long, holding the Bulldogs without a first down until under three minutes left in the second quarter. Tech’s first six drives ended in an interception, punt, punt, punt, fumble and turnover on downs.

On Tech’s third first-half punt, Martavious Boswell returned it 73 yards for a touchdown, but a penalty brought the ball back near midfield. However, Southwest still scored on the drive when quarterback Jaziah Jackson hit Lawrence Taylor with a 35-yard toss to up the lead to 14-0 with 8:03 left in the second quarter.

Blaine Harrell recovered a Tech fumble and the Raiders scored on the next play, a 48-yard touchdown from Jackson to Ferguson to make it 21-0 with 7:40 before intermission.

The Bulldogs had their best drive just before half when they reached the Southwest 18, highlighted by a 37-yard pass from quarterback Trent Honeycutt to Rodriguez. But Hesleb Cain picked off a Tech pass and returned it 90 yards for a fourth Southwest touchdown in the first half to bring the score to 27-0 at the break.

Harrell would get an interception in the third quarter.

Southwest’s defense had five takeaways, three picks and two fumble recoveries by Harrell and Quintice Robinson-Watson, who recovered a loose ball in the fourth quarter.

Trimble Tech also got an interception in the third quarter from Nick Martinez and a recovered fumble in the fourth by Jesus Saucedo. The Bulldogs recovered another Southwest fumble late in the game.

Tech’s defense had four takeaways, two fumble recoveries and two picks.

Tanner is in his first year at Southwest.

Tanner was previously at Burleson High. He starred at Dallas Kimball and Middle Tennessee before signing with the Dallas Cowboys after the 2011 NFL Draft. Tanner had two stints with the Cowboys and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.