Fort Worth schools trustee announces plan to resign; special election could be in May

Fort Worth schools trustee Jacinto Ramos Jr. announced he’s stepping down from his position during a board workshop meeting on Tuesday, opening up his district to a potential special election.

Ramos, who was elected to the board in 2013 and is a former board president, said he’s stepping down after reflecting on what is best for his family and to “allow a new generation of leaders” to continue the work of the board.

“It will require that each member of our board dedicate themselves to working diligently and committing significant time to addressing the issues that we face,” he said.

Ramos said he will remain in his position until a new trustee is chosen.

Under state law, board members can fill a vacancy by appointment until the next trustee election or they can order a special election to fill the vacancy.

Last month, the board approved a special election for May 7 to fill the vacant seat of trustee Daphne Brookins, who died in November.

The school board will meet again on March 22 and may call for an additional special election to fill Ramos’ District 1 seat on May 7, according to a district press release.

The district includes the North Side and Diamond Hill neighborhoods.

In January, Superintendent Kent Scribner announced that he plans to retire after his replacement is selected.