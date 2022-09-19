New Fort Worth schools superintendent Angélica Ramsey expected to sign contract Tuesday

The Fort Worth school district’s sole finalist for superintendent, Angélica Ramsey, is expected to sign a contract at a special board meeting Tuesday night, finalizing her acceptance of the position.

The meeting marks the end of the 21-day waiting period required by state law after a superintendent finalist is announced publicly.

Parents discussed the contract at a special meeting last Tuesday, calling for provisions in the new contract that provide incentives for high academic performance and asking trustees to avoid extraneous language.

Ramsey, who is leaving the position of superintendent in Midland schools, was making $310,000 in her previous role. Her Midland contract was set to go until 2025.

Former Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner, who also left his position early, had a base salary of $330,000 in his 2020 contract.

Ramsey will be the district’s 21st superintendent.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Fort Worth ISD Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive in Fort Worth.