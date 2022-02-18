Fort Worth school board meetings moved to new location, ends livestreams

The Fort Worth school board is moving the location of its meetings, enforcing guidelines for attendees and no longer providing a livestream of meetings starting Tuesday.

The meetings will be at the Teaching and Learning Center, 1050 Bridgewood Drive, in east Fort Worth.

The center has more than four times the space of the previous meeting location at the Professional Development Center, according to a district press release.

“The TLC provides sufficient space to effectively manage the meetings and accommodate the number of individuals wishing to address the board,” the release said.

A livestream of the meeting will no longer be available. Previously, meetings could be watched live on the Fort Worth school district’s YouTube channel.

This is because of the move to the new location, said district spokesperson Claudia Garibay. A livestream feature could become available in the future.

A video recording of each meeting will be posted the following day on Spectrum Channel 192, AT&T U-verse 99 and the district’s YouTube channel.

The board is also enforcing 12 guidelines for attendees, although the majority of these rules were previously in place. These include requiring participants to specify the agenda items on which they’re commenting, prohibiting vulgar language and prohibiting participants from giving up their time to another speaker, including recordings of other speakers.

The new guidelines include separating public comment of agenda items and public comment of general topics and limiting signs to 22 by 28 inches.

Here’s the complete list of the 12 guidelines: