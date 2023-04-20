Fort Worth to protest West 7th bar’s application for new liquor license with state board

Fort Worth is filing a protest with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission over Crockett Row nightclub and sports bar Varsity Tavern’s application for a new liquor license, according to city council member Elizabeth Beck.

Speaking at a district 9 candidate forum Wednesday, Beck said she was urging the city to file the protest to, “keep those bad partners out of Fort Worth.”

Bar owner James Hoffman said he wasn’t aware of any moves by the city when reached for comment, Wednesday.

“Nope, no idea about it. Thanks buddy,” he said before hanging up.

The bar appeared to close down in January, but filed for a name change permit with the city in February.

The new bar will be called Tequila Ranch although it’s not clear how it will differ from its previous iteration.

Varsity Tavern, which opened in 2016, has been fined multiple times for selling alcohol to minors and intoxicated persons, according to TABC records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.