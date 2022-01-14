Fort Worth police in standoff as person with mental health concerns barricades in home

Police in Fort Worth are in a standoff with a person with mental health concerns after responding to a call of a domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Las Vegas Trail, according to a police spokesman.

The person has barricaded inside a townhome in the area, leading to a large police response.

Police responded to the call around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, but did not immediately have any other information. A police incident detail report, which gives preliminary information on developing situations, lists more than 20 units responding to the scene.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.