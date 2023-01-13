Fort Worth police seek help finding ‘one of the most dangerous and violent’ robbery suspects

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they suspect in a string of violent armed robberies in Fort Worth and Saginaw.

Donavin Copeland, 18, is suspected of robbing convenience stores and a game room and firing a gun at each robbery, Fort Worth police said at a news conference Friday.

Detective Brian Raynsford, who has been investigating robberies for 12 years with the Fort Worth Police Department, said he hasn’t seen anyone like this suspect before.

“He is one of the most dangerous and violent individuals I’ve seen,” Raynsford said.

Raynsford said that if anybody sees Copeland they should not approach him, not follow him and not try to interact with him. If you see him, call 911 and avoid him, police urged.

Copeland is suspected of four aggravated armed robberies from Dec. 7, 2022, to Jan. 11, 2023. In three of the robberies, Copeland is suspected of acting alone. In all three, police said he fired a gun.

The first robbery police Copeland carried out was Dec. 7, according to the FWPD. Police said Copeland went into a store at 501 North Saginaw Blvd. in Saginaw and fired a gun at the clerk, missing. He then took cash and stole the clerk’s vehicle, which was recovered the next day in west Fort Worth, according to Raynsford.

On Dec. 27, Raynsford said, Copeland and another man went into a game room at 117 Longhorn Road. There, police said one of the men was armed with a knife and the other with a gun. A witness was pistol-whipped and the robbers took cash and the clerk’s vehicle, which was recovered the next day in west Fort Worth.

Ryansford said Copeland struck again on Jan. 2, when he opened fire at a convenience store at 6001 N. Main St. and killed a small dog before stealing the clerk’s car. The car was again recovered the next day in west Fort Worth.

The most recent robbery police have attributed to Copeland was Wednesday, when Raynsford said Copeland went into a convenience store at 101 Longhorn Road in Fort Worth and fired shots into the ceiling. The clerk’s car was stolen and recovered Thursday, again in west Fort Worth.

Police believe the man in this surveillance video still image to be Donavin Copeland, 18. Police are asking the public to help them locate Copeland by calling 911 if they see him, but not to follow or confront him as he is “extremely dangerous and a clear and present danger to the public and law enforcement.”

Police said Copeland does not cover his face when committing robberies and does not seem to care if witnesses see him. All the robberies happened in daylight, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Copeland was identified after police received anonymous tips about who he was based on surveillance images they published showing his face.

On Thursday, Fort Worth SWAT executed a search warrant on Copeland’s apartment in Saginaw with the help of local police, Raynsford said. In the search, police located multiple firearms and physical evidence they believe connects Copeland to the string of offenses.

Other suspected crimes

Police said that while they are not able to comment on specifics, Copeland had run-ins with police as a minor.

More recently, Copeland was arrested in Denton County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful carry of a weapon and tapering with evidence on Sept. 9, 2022, according to Fort Worth police.

On Oct. 30, 2022, police said Copeland was stopped by the Parker County Sheriff’s Office for a traffic violation. Copeland fled on foot and escaped, but sheriff’s officers searched the vehicle and located a handgun reported stolen in a vehicle burglary in Saginaw along with drugs believed to be fentanyl and marijuana.

Most recent before the robberies started, Raynsford said Copeland was a motel in White Settlement with a girl when he assaulted her, destroyed some property and stole the girl’s car, which was later discovered in Parker County.

Because of those, Copeland is wanted in Parker County for theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and in White Settlement for assault causing bodily injury, criminal mischief and autho theft.

Police emphasized multiple times that if anybody sees Copeland they should avoid him and immediately call 911 from a safe place.

“I’m most worried that the public will try to detain Mr. Copeland and get hurt,” Raynsford said. “He is extremely dangerous and a clear and present danger to both the public and law enforcement.”