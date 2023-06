Fort Worth police search for missing 14-year-old boy last seen Monday night

Fort Worth police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Christian “Chris” Haggard was last seen at 6355 Hulen Bend Terrace about 6 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Chris is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a purple ECU shirt with a pirate, black basketball shorts, black socks and orange shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.