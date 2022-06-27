Fort Worth police recover more than 100 weapons during gun buyback event

Residents handed over more than 100 guns to Fort Worth police Monday, causing the department to run out of gift cards on the first day of the buyback event.

The department was giving residents one $100 gift card per gun during a gun buyback event at its Northwest Division station.

The event had a large turnout, with more than 100 weapons surrendered to the department, according to a news release.

The department used all of its allocated gift cards the buyback event on Monday, meaning that police canceled the rest of the planned buyback events for June.