Fort Worth police officer hit by suspected drunk driver while sitting in patrol vehicle

A Fort Worth police officer is in unknown condition after his vehicle was hit by a driver suspected of being drunk while operating a pickup truck, according to a news release from police.

The injured officer was sitting in a patrol car with emergency lights on to warn drivers of a vehicle that had stalled out near the intersection of Northwest Loop 820 and Cahoba Drive, according to police. The driver of the pickup struck the police vehicle from behind and sent it across four lanes of traffic until it came to rest against a concrete barrier. The police vehicle was facing northbound into oncoming traffic when it stopped.

During the accident, a passing driver’s vehicle was hit but nobody was injured, according to the release.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital in unknown condition and a detective who investigates intoxicated drivers is trying to determine if he was, indeed, driving while intoxicated.

The Fort Worth police officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment in unknown condition.

MedStar and Fort Worth fire responded with Fort Worth and Lake Worth police.