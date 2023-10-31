Fort Worth police look for hit-and-run suspect accused of injuring pedestrian

Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run suspect who injured a pedestrian on Saturday, Fort Worth police said in a social media post.

At around 5 p.m. Saturday, a pedestrian was crossing the street in the 600 block of West Lowden Street.

A dark blue Chevy Malibu hit the pedestrian and the driver left the scene, according to the post.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Tuesday. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Fort Worth police detectives at 817-392-3192.

Today's top stories:

→ Mom charged with murder of missing 6-year-old boy

→ How cold will it be on Halloween night?

→ How do school shootings like Lamar and David K. Sellars affect kids?

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.