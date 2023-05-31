Fort Worth police issue Silver Alert for 84-year-old who has been missing since Tuesday

A Silver Alert was issued by the Fort Worth Police Department for an 84-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Cleveland Spencer was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray pants at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1900 block of Green Willow Drive in a tan 2022 Toyota Tundra with a Texas license plate GMN2762.

Spencer is described as a black male with gray hair and brown eyes and who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 194 pounds. He has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Police believe Spencer’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with any information on Spencer is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.