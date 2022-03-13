Fort Worth police are investigating shooting at apartment complex

Two people were injured in a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the area of 6601 Hulen St., according to police.

A spokesperson for police said one victim was found in non-life threatening condition with a gunshot wounds and the other with shrapnel injuries. Both were taken to the hospital. The second victim’s condition was unknown.

Gun violence detectives are investigating the shooting. Police did not say whether they have made any arrests or identified any suspects.