Fort Worth police investigate shooting at party early Friday morning; teen hospitalized

Police responded to a shooting at a party in northwest Fort Worth early Friday morning where at least one teen was taken to a hospital’s trauma unit for his injuries.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street. According to an incident report, a party was taking place prior to the shooting, which happened at around 12:40 a.m.

A separate incident report listed a 19-year-old as a victim taken to a hospital’s trauma unit for a shooting-related wound around 1:10 a.m., though police have not confirmed how many victims there were or if a suspect has been identified at this time.