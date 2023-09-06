Fort Worth police investigate shooting that injured one; no suspect in custody

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday.

At around 4 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the intersection of Brentwood Drive and Brentwood Stair Road about a male who was shot.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man who had an injury to his head, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say they believe his injury is a gunshot wound.

There were no witnesses and a weapon was not found at the scene, according to police.

There is no suspect in custody, police said.