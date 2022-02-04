Fort Worth police investigate man’s death after body found in car during freezing weather

The body of a man who Fort Worth police say may have been living in his car was found Thursday afternoon with temperatures below freezing.

Detectives are awaiting an autopsy by officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office to see if the death was weather related, foul play or natural.

“This is an active investigation and we are waiting for the cause of death,” said Fort Worth Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, in a Friday email.

The man who died has been identified as Willie E. Jackson, 64, according to the medical examiner’s office website on Friday. He was pronounced dead at 5:01 p.m. Thursday.

The temperature at 5 p.m. Thursday was 24 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth. The high temperature was 31 and that was early Thursday.

Jackson’s body was found in a parked vehicle in the 4100 block of Dowdell Street.

Fort Worth police said Jackson may have been homeless and living in his car.

Police did not release any other details on the case.