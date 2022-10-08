Fort Worth police investigate fatal south side shooting; multiple victims reported in car
Fort Worth police are investigating a fatal shooting Friday night on the city’s south side in which multiple people inside a car were reportedly shot.
The 911 call came in just before 7 p.m. in the 1200 block of Jessamine Street, near Beverly Avenue, according to a police call log.
Witnesses in the neighborhood told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired in rapid succession and heard screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.
A dark-colored crossover-style vehicle parked on the street near a home had visible bullet holes in the front and rear windshields.
The witnesses described a gruesome scene afterward, with some calling the shooting an execution-style attack.
Police have not released an official statement or confirmed the number of victims but are expected to provide more details soon.
This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.