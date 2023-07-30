Fort Worth police investigate Altamesa Boulevard shooting that injured one person

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday.

Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 3700 block of Altamesa Boulevard about a shooting call.

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound at the scene, police told the Star-Telegram.

The victim had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and gun violence detectives were notified.

The identity of the victim was not released by police.