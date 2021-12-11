Fort Worth police’s homicide unit investigates shooting Saturday morning
The Fort Worth Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred around 1:45 a.m., police said, near the 3300 block of E. Lancaster Ave. Officers responded to the scene after a report that someone was shot, a police caller log said.
The department did not provide additional details regarding the shooting, but said the investigation remains ongoing and more information will be available once their initial investigation is completed.