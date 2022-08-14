Fort Worth police forced to put dog down after it mauls woman at an apartment complex

Officers in Fort Worth had to put down a dog on Saturday evening after it mauled a woman, sending her to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Fort Worth Police said the woman was attacked by the dog around 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

According to a police incident report, which provides preliminary details to officers responding to a call, the caller told police the dog “bit her mother’s arm off.”

The attack happened at the Villas at Edgewood apartments in east Fort Worth.

Police said they are investigating what happened. They did not say how the dog was put down.