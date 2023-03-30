Fort Worth police chase leads to car crash, no injuries; suspect still at large

Officers were unable to locate a suspect after a police chase in Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, according to the Fort Worth Police Department. A car crash occurred as a result of the police chase.

On Wednesday at about 5:20 p.m., Fort Worth Narcotics officers requested assistance in stopping a suspect vehicle that was involved in narcotics activity, according to police. Surveillance was conducted near the intersection of East Berry Street and Martin Luther King Freeway service road. Officers then allowed the vehicle to move and requested a patrol car to approach the suspect vehicle.

At about 6:50 p.m., an officer in a patrol car saw the suspect driving southbound on Wichita Street. The officer activated the emergency lights to try to stop the car and the driver fled in an attempt to escape.

The officer then activated their siren and pursued the vehicle.

At 6:57 p.m., officers lost sight of the vehicle near the intersection of Vaught Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard and the pursuit was discontinued. The pursuit traveled through Central Division of the police service area, briefly into East Division, and back into Central Division before officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

Police learned that the suspect vehicle had hit another vehicle near the intersection of Vaughn Boulevard and Lois Street and fled the scene without stopping. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured, but the vehicle was required to be towed due to damages from the collision.

At about 7:40 p.m., officers found the suspect vehicle abandoned and unoccupied in the 5100 block of Village Creek Road in an area with businesses and warehouses. The car was towed for further investigation.

There were no injuries or damage to any property aside from the suspect vehicle and the civilian’s vehicle during the collision. The pursuit lasted about six minutes and involved officers from the Air Support Unit.

Officers are working on the initial accident report and the Traffic Investigation Unit will follow up, according to police. The Narcotics Section will also be responsible for following up on the investigation of this incident.