Fort Worth police ask for help to find missing 69-year-old man with dementia

Fort Worth police are asking for help to find a man who was reported missing Sunday night.

Larry Shane Pennick, 69, was last seen about 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Kenwood Avenue. He has dementia and may be lost, police said.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 165 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark green long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.