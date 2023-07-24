Fort Worth police arrest 2nd suspect in February killing of man outside shopping center

Fort Worth police have made another arrest in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Jakavious Meeks outside a west Fort Worth shopping center.

Police on Friday afternoon arrested 28-year-old Alexander Deaveon Thomas, of Fort Worth, according to jail records. He faces a charge of capital murder for retaliation.

Meeks was found shot to death in the parking lot Feb. 26 in the 6900 block of Ridgmar Meadow Road.

The first suspect in the case, Silvester Williams, 29, of Lewisville, was arrested June 29 in connection with his alleged role in Meeks’ death.

Williams also faces capital murder charges in a double homicide in Denton that occurred in March.

In the Denton case, Breanna Dunn and Ronald Calvert Jr. were both shot in the back of the head as they sat in a parked car at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive.