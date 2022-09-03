Fort Worth Paschal off to best start in six years after blowout win over Irving Nimitz

With its latest win over Irving Nimitz, 37-7, at Clark Stadium on Friday, Fort Worth Paschal is off to its best start to a season since 2016.

The game started off with a passing touchdown by Maki Gee with 7:20 left on the clock in the first quarter, which put Paschal (2-0) ahead by seven. The Panthers kept the momentum going with an interception by Elijah Rose who ran it in for another six. The Panthers ended the quarter ahead by 14.

The second quarter started a bit slower, but with 4:41 left on the clock, Paschal 3-star athlete Chris Gee ran for a 10-yard touchdown to put the Panthers up 21-0. Gee, who is No. 65 in the Star-Telegram Top 100, ran in another touchdown with 1:05 left in the half, putting the score at 28-0.

The third quarter commenced, and Nimitz put its first score on the board when QB Chris Hernandez lobbed a pass to Gevon Woolfolk gaining 50 yards. Two downs later with 2:43 left, the score was 28-7, with Paschal in the lead.

The fourth quarter started and Paschal’s Will Henry ran one in with 9:19 left, making the score 34-7. Paschal got close to the end zone again, but was forced to kick a field goal, bringing the final score to 37-7.

“Every week there’s something to learn, we do make mistakes, even though we did get a win tonight, there’s something here to learn from,” Paschal assistant head coach Scott Johnson said. “Couldn’t be more happy with the support we’re getting right now.”

Paschal will play Dallas Kimball on Sept. 9 while Nimitz will play Irving MacArthur.