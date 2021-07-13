Fort Worth Opera Announces Historic 75th Anniversary Season

An Inspiring New Chapter and Homecoming, Featuring the Long-Awaited Shift from the Festival Model to Year-Round Programming, and a Return to Bass Performance Hall and Will Rogers Auditorium

Fort Worth Opera Celebrates 75 Years of Performances in North Texas During the Company's Historic 2021-2022 Season.

Fort Worth, Texas, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth Opera (FWO) proudly announced today repertory, casting, and live performances for its landmark 75th anniversary season. After fourteen years of producing a nationally recognized Festival in the springtime, the organization will return to a year-round format, as it looks to expand its presence and visibility in the growing North Texas arts scene. FWO's historic 2021-2022 season commences on October 9 with Entre Amigos, a celebratory Hispanic Heritage Month Concert at Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater, with subsequent pop-up FWO GO community concerts held throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The highlight of the autumn season culminates in a starry Fall Preview concert at Firestone and Robertson Distillery Co. - Whiskey Ranch. In December, the company will partner with the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) for Holiday in the Garden. Then in January, FWO will unveil Héctor Armienta's swashbuckling thriller Zorro to kick off the New Year at the Rose Marine Theater and Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. This exciting world premiere is followed by a revival of the company's immensely successful Black History Month concert, A Night of Black Excellence, live at Fort Worth's historic I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA in February. FWO’s watershed season concludes with a Diamond Anniversary Gala, a bold, intimate chamber realization of Verdi's La Traviata with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra at Bass Performance Hall, and the annual Lesley Resident Artists Recital Series.

Over the past year, Fort Worth Opera has redefined two things. First, what it means to be an opera company, and second, what it means to serve our community," says General Director Afton Battle. "Through innovative programs, initiatives, partnerships, and collaborations, FWO has expanded our reach and widened our community footprint. And it was that growth that helped determine our performing priorities for the 21/22 season. Fort Worth Opera will return this upcoming season as ‘The People's Company,’ focusing more on concerts and performances in the community and building strong relationships with other arts and civic organizations. During this period while performing arts organizations have been on pause a lot has changed, but one thing remains the same—the people of Fort Worth can count on FWO to deliver the highest quality of the classical performing arts, both in Bass Hall and throughout our community.”

FALL PERFORMANCES

The season kicks off with Entre Amigos (Among Friends), a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Rose Marine Theater on Saturday, October 9, at 7:00 pm, featuring an all-star concert co-curated by renowned opera singers Vanessa Becerra (With Blood, With Ink, 2014 FWO Festival), Claudia Chapa (Frontiers: FWO Libretto Workshop, 2020), and Luis Alejandro Orozco (María de Buenos Aires, 2018 FWO Festival). They will be joined by award-winning tenor Rafael Moras, Columbian virtuoso pianist Eduardo Rojas (Yamaha Artists USA), and San Antonio’s dazzling Mariachi ensemble, Trio Chapultepec (Vincent Pequeño, William Carlton Galvez, Israel Alcala).

This one-night-only event features music by composer and conductor of concert, film, and video game music, Nico Guitierrez, and selections from the operatic adaptation of beloved coming-of-age novel, The House on Mango Street, by author Sandra Cisneros and composer Derek Bermel. Entre Amigos will also highlight an exciting mix of arias, art songs, boleros, zarzuela romanzas, and traditional rancheras by iconic Mexican composers María Grever, José Alfredo Jiménez, Agustín Lara, and modern writers such as Daniel Catán and Juan Pablo Contreras. Following the concert, the party continues in the adjacent Gallery of Artes de la Rosa, as rock/pop musician and in-demand DJ Ronnie Heart spins a funky, crowd-pleasing set. Guests can dance the evening away and enjoy delicious handmade baked Argentine empanadas and desserts catered by Del Campo Empanadas.

The company's Hispanic Heritage Month celebration resumes with encore presentations of composer Joe Illick and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Mark Campbell's delightful children's opera with puppets, Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, at the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) on an outdoor stage, October 9 and 10 at 2:00 pm, and at the Reby Cary Youth Library on Saturday, October 16, at 2:00 pm. Based upon the cherished book by English author and illustrator Laurence Anholt, FWO's charming work follows the real-life story of Marianna Morillo Safa and her friendship with famed painter Frida Kahlo.

Illick and Campbell’s second children’s opera, Stone Soup, which premiered in November of 2020 with Fort Worth Opera, will receive its third live performance on Saturday, November 20, at 2:00 pm at the Northwest Branch of the Fort Worth Public Library. This age-old folk tale is given a Texas twist, as a hungry, penniless, 13-year-old girl named Sally arrives at the steps of a local General Store in Blessing, Texas, during the Great Depression, and teaches the townspeople the value of sharing and working together.

In addition to these family friendly operas, Fort Worth Opera is partnering with the Fort Worth Public Library this fall to present the FWO GO Concert Series across the city at various branches, including East Fort Worth, Meadowbrook, and Golden Triangle. These 30-minute pop-up community concerts feature opera arias, musical theater hits, and timeless standards from the Great American Songbook performed by the 2021-2022 FWO Lesley Resident Artists, baritone Brandon Bell and sopranos Gabrielle Gilliam and Megan Koch. Dates, times, and locations to be announced in the months ahead.

The fall programming concludes with a star-studded 75th Anniversary Fall Preview at Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. - Whiskey Ranch on November 6, 2021, at 6:00 pm. In his first appearance with Fort Worth Opera, globally acclaimed tenor Russell Thomas joins soprano Elaine Alvarez, mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz, and talented young baritone Spencer Reichman for an evening of thrilling performances. Throughout the night, guests can enjoy an open bar with craft cocktails and delicious hors d'oeuvres catered by award-winning Fort Worth chef Juan Rodriguez, owner of Magdalena's, and star of the Food Network's Chopped and Top Chef.

"Fort Worth and the world have changed a lot since 1947 when Fort Worth Opera began," says Artistic Director Joe Illick, "but telling meaningful stories through great music and extraordinary voices is as powerful as ever. For over 400 years, opera has forged ahead, broken old conventions, crossed boundaries, and shown people what they look like at their best and their worst. (But always singing at their best!) FWO is committed to the highest standards of musical and dramatic excellence, and our programming this season reaches into every part of the community. We feel confident that the community will see themselves represented and reflected on our stages and feel empowered and inspired by our performances."

WINTER PERFORMANCES

Fort Worth Opera’s winter programming begins with its annual partnership with the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT) for their popular Holiday in the Garden in December. The Lesley Resident Artists and members of FWO’s Studio Artists program (Meredith Browning, Autumn Capocci, Christopher Curcuruto, Lwazi Hlati, Prosper Makhanya, Kayla Nanto, Ndumiso Nyoka and Erica Vernice Simmons) will perform a set of holiday favorites on a stage in the parking lot between the two venues. This multi-event collaboration will feature FWO’s concert, a Christmas Tree Farm, an artisan market with food trucks, a visit from Santa Claus, and a high holiday tea.

The 2021-2022 season marks the fourth year of Noches de Ópera, FWO's celebration of Spanish-language operas and Latino(a) culture, heritage, and artistry. Following 2017’s Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, 2018’s María de Buenos Aires, and the world’s second mariachi opera, El Pasado Nunca se Termina, the company will premiere composer-librettist Héctor Armienta’s masked avenger opera, Zorro, in January of 2022. Originally slated to take the stage during the company's 2020 Festival, Zorro rides again next season with two performances at the Rose Marine Theater on January 26 and 28, 2022, at 7:00 pm and a final show, in collaboration with the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at 5:30 pm. Located in the beating heart of Fort Worth's Cultural District, this historic, 85-year-old, 2,856 seat venue was the original home of Fort Worth Opera for over forty years, and the company is thrilled to come home again this season.

Based upon the popular pulp fiction novels of prolific American pulp writer Johnston McCulley, this explosive new work is filled with romance, danger, and sword-fighting suspense. Led by visionary stage director Octavio Cardenas (Silent Night, 2014 FWO Festival; Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World, 2019), Zorro’s cast stars tenor César Delgado as Zorro/Diego de la Vega, mezzo-soprano Guadalupe Paz as the beguiling daughter of the Governor, Carlotta de Obragón, the passionate Ana Maria (soprano Gabriella Enríquez), and baritone Octavio Moreno (Cruzar la Cara de la Luna, El Pasado Nunca se Termina, 2017, 2019 FWO Festival) as the tyrannical General Moncada.

The stellar cast also stars mezzo-soprano Bridget Cappel (former FWO Lesley Resident Artist) as the wise Toypurina, baritone Brandon Bell (21/22 FWO Lesley Resident Artist) as Moncada's hapless aide Sergeant José Maria Gomez, and lyric soprano Judith Rodriguez as Diego's lovelorn servant Luisa. In addition, FWO Head of Music and Music Director for the Children's Opera Theatre, Dr. Charlene Lotz, will accompany the artists at the piano with fiery flamenco flourishes from American virtuoso guitarist Christopher McGuire, President and Artistic Director of the Fort Worth Classic Guitar Society. As part of the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, audiences will have the option of purchasing individual tickets or the full Fort Worth Stock Show Experience Package, which includes a 2:00 pm matinee FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, followed by a 4:00 pm dinner at Reata at the Backstage Club of Will Rogers Coliseum for the entire family to enjoy before the final 5:30 pm performance of Zorro. This swashbuckling adventure, featuring one of pop culture's most iconic vigilantes, will thrill audiences of all ages.

In February of this year, Fort Worth Opera presented its inaugural celebration of Black History Month, A Night of Black Excellence: Past, Present, and Future. This inspiring virtual concert was the most successful event of the company's 2020-2021 season. Next February, it will return with live performances at Fort Worth's historic I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA on February 20, 2022, at 2:00 pm. Hailed throughout the opera world for her exquisite artistry and breathtakingly beautiful voice, Metropolitan Opera superstar soprano Karen Slack(Porgy and Bess, 2019 Festival) returns to FWO to co-curate this star-packed concert with General Director Afton Battle. Featuring arias and songs exclusively by Black and Afro-Latino(a) composers, the event will be held within the 900-seat auditorium of one of Fort Worth's most revered educational institutions. Opened in 1882, I.M. Terrell was the city's first Black school during the era of formal racial segregation in the United States and has produced many prominent 20th century luminaries, including jazz musician Ornette Coleman, Civil Rights leader Vada Phillips Felder, and Tuskegee Airman Robert T. McDaniel. Details about the concert, which will be headlined by some of the most extraordinary Black artists from within and beyond the world of classical music, to be announced at a later date.

SPRING PERFORMANCES

Fort Worth Opera's annual Gala is one of the most highly anticipated social events of the year, and next spring's Diamond Anniversary Gala will be held on April 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm in the grand ballroom of the City Club Fort Worth with performances by three of opera's hottest young stars, accompanied by FWO Artistic Director Joe Illick at the piano. This elegant night features internationally lauded soprano Elaine Alvarez, Grand Prize Winner of the Marilyn Horne Foundation Competition, and world-renowned lyric tenor Nathan Granner, founding member of Billboard chart-topping Sony classical group The American Tenors. They will be joined by acclaimed opera and Broadway baritone Kenneth Overton, set to make his highly anticipated Metropolitan Opera debut in the fall of 2021 as Lawyer Frazier in Porgy and Bess, and appear with the National Philharmonic as a featured soloist in the world premiere of composer Adolphus Hailstork’s Requiem Cantata, A Knee on The Neck in 2022. Further details about this memorable evening to be announced in the New Year.

This season, as Fort Worth Opera celebrates over seven decades of riveting performances in North Texas, it is only fitting that the company pay homage to the timeless classic that ignited a passion for opera here in Fort Worth seventy-five years ago. On November 25, 1946, FWO presented its first production, Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, to a sold-out house at the Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium. Last seen by local audiences during the company’s 2015 Festival, this soaring, romantic masterpiece returns to the grand stage of Bass Performance Hall on April 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm and April 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm, with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

From the mind of brilliant young director, choreographer, and opera librettist John de los Santos (FWO’s 2018 María de Buenos Aires, 2014 The Pearl Fishers, Frontiers and more), this emotionally gripping, ninety-minute chamber realization of the opera is reimagined through a contemporary lens with a unique sculptural aesthetic courtesy of illustrious set designer and sculptor Liliana Duque Piñeiro and wildly inventive visual artist and costume designer, Ashley Soliman. Set within and around the vicinity of modern-day Paris and featuring masterful, atmospheric lighting by FWO Resident Designer Chad R. Jung, the opera’s glittering cast features the three headlining performers of FWO’s Diamond Anniversary Gala and the company’s incredible Lesley Resident and Studio Artists.

Called "spectacular" by Opera Magazine, Cuban-American soprano Elaine Alvarez makes her company debut as Violetta Valéry, the free-spirited, scandalous French courtesan exploited and shunned by a "respectable" Parisian society. Praised by the Chicago Sun-Times for his powerful, "honeyed tenor," Nathan Granner, one of the acclaimed stars of the 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning opera, The Central Park Five, is Alfredo Germont, a naive young man who falls head over heels for this professional party girl with a devastating secret. Alfredo's stern, overprotective father, Giorgio Germont, is played by "breathtaking" baritone Kenneth Overton, 2021 Grammy Award-winner for Best Choral Performance in the title role of Richard Danielpour's The Passion of Yeshua (Pittsburgh Tribune-Review). Exciting young baritone Brandon Bell, a graduate of the esteemed apprentice programs of Wolf Trap Opera, Chautauqua Opera, and Des Moines Metro Opera, stars as Barone Douphol.

The cast also includes stunning young artist Gabrielle Gilliam as Dottore Grenvil, a role created for a bass-baritone but rewritten for a soprano in this inspired production, and Violetta's fiercely loyal maid and confidante, Annina, played by sparkling soprano Megan Koch. The production is rounded out with performances by Dallas-based mezzo-soprano Kayla Nanto as Violetta’s vivacious friend and fellow hostess, Flora Bervoix, mezzo-soprano Autumn Capocci as Marie Brécourt, Swaziland bass-baritone Prosper Makhanya as Flora’s lover Marchese d’Obigny, and South-African tenor Lwazi Hlati, as the young viscount, Gastone de Letorières.

De los Santos' cleverly streamlined production taps into the zeitgeist of this uncertain, post-pandemic era, one not so removed from the epidemic-choked world surrounding the composer's original opera. This sleek, intimate vision of La Traviata brings into sharp focus the inner conflicts of love and duty, freedom, passion, and self-sacrifice found throughout Piave's libretto. For those who treasure this tragic romance or first-timers who have yet to experience Verdi's sumptuous score, arias, and duets, there is something here for every opera lover to savor, just as audiences have done for over 160 years.

Following La Traviata, Fort Worth Opera’s 75th anniversary season will conclude in May with the FWO Lesley Resident Artist Recital. Each year a handful of talented young artists are selected through a nationwide audition process to be a part of Fort Worth Opera’s prestigious Lesley Resident Artist Program. This season we are thrilled to welcome back soprano Gabrielle Gilliam and Megan Koch and announce baritone Brandon Bell as our third Lesley Resident Artist for the year. In addition to their recital in early May, the trio will appear in company productions and at various community, donor, and social events, while receiving voice lessons, language and diction coaching, acting seminars, and other pertinent training through the year. Tickets for this concert will go on sale in April of 2022.

For the latest Fort Worth Opera news throughout the company’s 2021-2022 season, visit www.fwopera.org.

2021-22 SEASON CASTING AND CALENDAR

*Fort Worth Opera Debut †Former or Current Lesley Resident Artist ^FWO Studio Artist

FALL 2021 PERFORMANCES

Entre Amigos: A Concert in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7:00 pm

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater

1440 N Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76164

A live concert of arias, art songs, and folk music as part of FWO’s fall Noches de Ópera community programming.

Artists

Vanessa Becerra, soprano

Claudia Chapa, mezzo-soprano

Rafael Moras, tenor*

Luis Alejandro Orozco, baritone

Eduardo Rojas, piano*

Trio Chapultepec, Mariachi trio*

(Vincent Pequeño, William Carlton Galvez, and Israel Alcala)

DJ Ronnie Heart*

Fort Worth Opera’s Children’s Opera Theatre Presents:

Frida Kahlo and the Bravest Girl in the World

Music by Joe Illick; Libretto by Mark Campbell

Performed by the FWO Studio Artists in English

Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT)

October 9 & 10, 2021 at 2:00 pm

1700 University Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Reby Cary Youth Library

Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm

3851 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76103

Cast

Marianna Meredith Browning^, Erica Vernice Simmons^

Grandmother, Monkey Meredith Browning^, Erica Vernice Simmons^

Frida, Mother Autumn Capocci^, Kayla Nanto^

Brother, Dog Lwazi Hlati,^ Ndumiso Nyoka^

Father, Diego, Parrot Christopher Curcuruto^, Prosper Makhanya^

CREATIVE:

Octavio Cardenas (Director)

Charlene Lotz (Music Director | Pianist)

Fort Worth Opera’s Children’s Opera Theatre Presents: Stone Soup

Music by Joe Illick; Libretto by Mark Campbell

Performed by the FWO Studio Artists In English

Northwest Branch of the Fort Worth Public Library

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2:00 pm

6228 Crystal Lake Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179

Cast

Sally Erica Vernice Simmons^

Max Christopher Curcuruto^, Prosper Makhanya^

Edna Autumn Capocci^, Kayla Nanto^

Stan Lwazi Hlati^, Ndumiso Nyoka^

Delia Meredith Browning^

75th Anniversary Fall Preview

November 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. - Whiskey Ranch

2601 Whiskey Ranch Road, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Star-studded concert featuring live performances, an open bar with craft cocktails, and catered hors d’oeuvres courtesy of Chef Juan Rodriguez, owner of Magdalena’s.

Artists

Russell Thomas, tenor*

Elaine Alvarez, soprano*

Guadalupe Paz, mezzo-soprano

Spencer Reichman, baritone*

Joe Illick, piano

WINTER 2021/2022 PERFORMANCES

Holiday in the Garden

December 2021 (Date & Time TBD)

Fort Worth Botanic Garden Parking Lot

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76107

Free concert of arias, duets, Christmas songs, and holiday classics.

Zorro (World Premiere)

Music and libretto by Héctor Armienta

In Spanish and English with Spanish and English supertitles

January 26, 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Rose Marine Theater

January 30, 2022 at 5:30 pm

Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium

Cast

Diego de la Vega | Zorro César Delgado*

Ana Maria Soza Gabriella Enríquez*

Moncada Octavio Moreno

Carlotta de Obragón Guadalupe Paz

Sergeant José Maria Gomez Brandon Bell*†

Toypurina Bridget Cappel†

Luisa Judith Rodriguez*

Creative Team

Octavio Cardenas, director

Charlene Lotz, music director | pianist

Christopher McGuire, guitarist*

TICKETS: All seating for Zorro are general admission at the Rose Marine Theater. Tickets go on sale September 13, 2021. For more information, please call 817.731.0726 or toll-free at 1.877.396.7372. www.fwopera.org

Seating at Will Rogers Memorial Auditorium is general admission. The full Fort Worth Stock Show Experience Package, including the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, family dinner at Reata at the Backstage Club, and final performance of Zorro, will go on sale September 13, 2021.

A Night of Black Excellence

February 20, 2020, at 2:00 pm

I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA

Co-curated by American soprano Karen Slack and FWO General Director Afton Battle

Artists TBD

SPRING 2022 PERFORMANCES

Fort Worth Opera Spring Gala

April 9, 2022 at 6:00 pm

City Club of Fort Worth

Starring Elaine Alvarez, Nathan Granner, & Kenneth Overton

Joe Illick, piano

La Traviata

Music by Giuseppe Verdi; libretto by Francesco Maria Piave

April 22, 2022 at 7:00 pm & April 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm

Bass Performance Hall

Featuring the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

In Italian with supertitles in English and Spanish

Cast

Violetta Valéry Elaine Alvarez*

Alfredo Germont Nathan Granner*

Giorgio Germont Kenneth Overton*

Barone Douphol Brandon Bell*†

Dottore Grenvil Gabrielle Gilliam†

Annina Megan Koch†

Flora Bervoix Kayla Nanto^

Marie Brécourt Autumn Capocci^

Gastone de Letorières Lwazi Hlati^

Marchese d’Obigny Prosper Makhanya^

Artistic Team

Joe Illick, conductor & arranger

John de los Santos, director, choreographer

Chad Jung, lighting designer

Liliana Duque Piñeiro, set designer

Ashley Soliman,* costume designer

TICKETS: All seating for La Traviata is assigned. Tickets go on sale September 13, 2021. For more information, please call 817.731.0726 or toll-free at 1.877.396.7372. www.fwopera.org

FWO Lesley Resident Artist Recital

Featuring Brandon Bell, Gabrielle Gilliam, and Megan Koch.

May 2022

Location TBD

About Fort Worth Opera: Founded in 1946, Fort Worth Opera is poised to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021. For the last fifteen years, FWO has become one of the leading American companies dedicated to nurturing and performing new opera, in addition to producing traditional repertoire with rising American stars. Our acclaimed Frontiers program was held online this past fall with our first digital Libretto Workshop. The company’s Children’s Opera Theatre typically reaches about 60,000 students across North Texas each season with live, interactive performances.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, FWO has created online educational curriculum for local music students to supplement their in-school studies, and COT can also now serve entire families and communities beyond the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Fort Worth Opera is committed to celebrating all North Texans, and through our ongoing Noches de Ópera program, the company offers exciting community-driven events and powerful operas that represent the diverse cultures of all of the Americas.

Fort Worth Opera is sponsored in part by awards from The Arts Council of Fort Worth & Tarrant County, The City of Fort Worth, the Texas Commission on the Arts, Virginia Hobbs Charitable Trust, Simmons Bank, Trustee, Visit Fort Worth, and OPERA America. Additional Fort Worth Opera sponsors include: Tarrant Country Pearls Chapter of The Society, Inc., Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Texas Christian University, Time to Heal America, Allan Virgo, Royal Flesh, Townplace Suites Marriott, Renaissance: The Worthington Hotel. Additional sponsors include Haltom's Fine Jewelers, UNT Health Science Center, the Kimbell Art Museum, Col. William A. Massad, Ret., Trewbarry, Farmers Insurance, Larry, Kardaras, and The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth.

American Airlines is the Official Airline of Fort Worth Opera.

Arts and Culture Texas Magazine is the Official Media Sponsor of Fort Worth Opera

