Fort Worth’s National Weather Service wants you to report severe storm observations safely

You can help the National Weather Service in Fort Worth track severe weather by safely reporting what you’re seeing where you are.

Never put yourself or others in danger to report severe weather, the NWS says.

Here’s how you can help the NWS track storms that rumble across North Texas.

How to report sever weather

“Severe weather reports greatly assist the National Weather Service in verifying ground truth,” according to NWS Fort Worth.

There are five ways to share severe weather information with NWS:

Via email to sr-fwd.webmaster@noaa.gov Facebook Twitter @NWSFortWorth mPING app Calling: 800-792-2257

What to report

When you can do so safely, send a report when you observe one or more of the following:

Tornado: Is it on the ground? Is there debris? What direction is it moving?

Hail: What size is the hail? Is it covering the ground? Has it caused damage?

Wind damage: What is its estimated or measured speed? Has it caused damage?

Flooding: Is flooding common in your area? How deep is the water? Are vehicles stranded?

Snowfall

Rainfall

Here’s how to describe the hail by size:

0.25” or less - Pea

0.50” - Mothball

0.75” - Dime/Penny

0.88” - Nickel

1.00” - Quarter

1.25” - Half Dollar

1.50” - Walnut/Ping Pong

1.75” - Golf Ball

2.00” - Hen Egg

2.50” - Tennis Ball

2.75” - Baseball

3.00” - Tea Cup

4.00” - Grapefruit

4.50” - Softball

What to include in the report

When reporting the above, include the exact location (with town and county) and time (with date) that the severe weather occurred.

If you can supply a picture of the severe weather you are experiencing, do so.

“Always put safety first, and never put yourself in danger to report severe weather!” NWS cautions.