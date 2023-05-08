Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker makes statement in support of proposed gun control measure

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker shared her support of a bill that would raise the minimum age required to buy certain firearms in a statement on Twitter Monday.

Parker, a Republican, said the deaths of eight people in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday prompted her statement for support of House Bill 2744, which got approval for presentation to the Texas House on Monday. If made into law, the bill would raise the minimum age for Texas to buy certain semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 22.

Members of the House Commitee on Community Safety voted to send the bill to the full Texas House of Representatives Monday, with the support of all Democrats and two Republicans, Rep. Sam Harless of Spring and Justin Holland, of Rockwall, according to the Texas Tribune.

“We have a crisis,” Parker wrote in the tweet. “Yes, mental health is a part of the solution, but we can’t afford to just stand still waiting for longer-term investments to save our lives. We need immediate action.”

Parker cited the deaths of a couple and their son as a reason for her support in the tweets.

Kyu Song Cho, 37, Cindy Cho, 35, and their 3-year-old son James Cho were all killed, according to a verified GoFundMe organized to help the family. Their 6-year-old son, William Cho, was shot and has since been released from the ICU. He celebrated his birthday four days prior.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead,” the GoFundMe organizer wrote in the fundraiser’s description. “Cindy, Kyu and 3-year-old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning.”

Today, I read the heartbreaking story about the Cho family. Only six-year-old William survived the Allen mall mass shooting. He lost his entire family — his parents and three-year-old brother. (1/5) — Mayor Mattie Parker (@MayorMattie) May 8, 2023

Five other people were killed, including two elementary school children from Sachse, 11-year-old Daniela Mendoza, who was in the fourth grade, and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza, who was in the second grade.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel as we grieve the loss of our students,” read a letter sent to school parents. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mendoza family, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this senseless tragedy.”

Parker said that even though the proposed bill would not have prevented the 33-year-old gunman who committed the mass shooting from purchasing a gun, she still thinks it’s a step in the right direction.

“HB 2744 could save lives,” Parker wrote. “It deserves debate from our leaders in the Texas legislature. To William, and the many other families and neighbors grieving today — we love you, and I’m so deeply sorry.”