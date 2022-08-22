Fort Worth man wins title of Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at Graceland contest

Victor Trevino Jr. always wanted to be an entertainer but never dreamed he would be crowned The King.

Earlier this month the 37-year-old won the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist contest — a competition held in Graceland since 2007. Talent scouts search American stages for performers who embody the legacy of Elvis Aaron Presley, and after a series of preliminary contests send 10 finalists to Memphis, Tennessee.

“I have to make sure that I give them the best show possible and maybe even the best show they’ve ever seen,” Trevino said. “I’m able to give them a glimpse of what it was like to actually watch Elvis.”

Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc. sanctions the competition that hands out a $20,000 cash prize and a performance contract to the winner.

Not bad for a Fort Worth boy who adored the arts — everything from singing, photography, acting and drawing intrigued him. Trevino knew he wanted to pursue a career in the arts, and for over a decade now, he has.

Trevino has performed as an Elvis Presley tribute for the last fifteen years, traveling across the country and abroad singing the hits of one of the biggest musical acts of all time. He has the mannerisms and voice of The King, although by his telling, no one will ever be as good as Elvis.

But standing on a Graceland stage Aug. 12 was the closest he’s felt to being The King of Rock and Roll, he said.

“People have just been really nice and I’m grateful for that,” Trevino said. “Everyone’s been very welcoming and very sweet, kind and accommodating with the whole thing.”

The long road

Trevino’s start in the arts can be traced back to his senior year at Boswell High School in 2003.

He had been in a few high school musicals, but didn’t land the leading role he coveted in the school’s production of “Les Misérables.” It was a big production with a rotating stage and was sure to attract talent scouts — which Trevino thought would lead to a college scholarship.

When Trevino turned 18 and unsatisfied with his high school acting roles, he auditioned for “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” at the W.E. Scott Theatre. He got the lead role. That opportunity gave Trevino the spark he needed — opening doors with local Latin arts groups.

As a student of the arts at the University of North Texas, he waited on tables at a Saltgrass Steak House. It was there he met Cathy Rogers whose father owned Hetzer Theatrical — the circus company who booked the animal acts for the Ed Sullivan Show in the 1950s.

It might have been a circus company, but Hetzer also had a lookalike impersonator division and Rogers, who inherited the company, was quick to recognize her young waiter’s appearance and history with Elvis.

Trevino first performed an Elvis song, he said, at a talent show in the fourth grade where he sang “(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear,” mainly because his parents thought it was a cute song.

With Trevino’s performance history and ambition, Rogers did not have to press the young man hard.

“I kind of heeded her first suggestion and kind of gave it a shot and thought, ‘Okay, let’s see where this could possibly take me’,” Trevino said.

Trevino admits that he didn’t know a ton about Elvis growing up. He’d heard his music and knew he was “the guy,” but didn’t know much about the man. Growing up Trevino’s father was a DJ and he was exposed to all genres of music, from rock and roll to R&B.

Soon after Trevino started competing in Elvis events, Rogers started booking his Elvis tribute for private parties and events. As the gig grew, it slowly became a moneymaker for Trevino. But, more importantly, he enjoyed it. It did not take a huge leap for it to turn into a full blown singing career.

“I started competing in these competitions around the U.S. and I started winning a lot of them,” he said. “I just was like, wow, this can turn into something.”

Feeding off the competition

This year’s ultimate Elvis tribute artist competition was not Trevino’s first, but it was his first time winning the event.

Trevino has featured in the Graceland-backed competition several times over the years, finishing in the top five in 2010, second in 2012 and third place in 2016. He skipped the contest for a few years busy booking gigs and finding regular work — insisting it was not out of spite or anger.

Then earlier this year, Trevino decided on a last-minute whim to sign up for a last-chance preliminary event. At the contest he was one of two performers to make it to the next round, sealing a trip to Graceland.

In the semifinal round, Trevino drew inspiration from the “Elvis” biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler. Trevino performed “Baby Let’s Play House” wearing the pink and black blazer from the movie and sang “Trouble” in the black suit and red RCA tie from the film.

“I knew they were looking for someone to represent Graceland and as much as I love Elvis’ legacy, I understand that he is also a brand,” Trevino said, explaining his song and outfit selections.

Victor Trevino Jr. performs his Elvis Presley Tribute in a pink and black blazer.
During the round of 10, Trevino wore a black leather suit and sang “Jailhouse Rock” and “One Night With You.” He wasn’t too impressed with his own performance and was relieved when he heard his name called for the final round of five performers.

For the final round, Trevino sang his favorite Elvis tune — “If I Can Dream” — in a white suit that mirrored Presley’s final song on his 1968 comeback special. Trevino even performed the song in front of the same large red letters that Elvis himself performed in front over 50 years ago.

“I love that song, especially being Hispanic,” Trevino said. “That song speaks out against racism and talks about equality and I really feel that song.”

Feeling confident, but keenly aware of his talented competition, Trevino waited for the final call. After second and third place were called, he felt that he might have won, but there were still two other names left to be called.

And then he heard his name called.

He had won.

With the large check, Trevino also received a Gibson Elvis Dove Guitar and an ultimate winner belt.

“I did it and I won and now it’s going to even bring more opportunities because I have that title,” Trevino said. “That’s very exciting.”

A good living

Trevino’s Elvis tribute has taken him around the country and abroad, performing in Spain, Sweden, Finland and Brazil, among other destinations.

After winning the Graceland competition, he traveled back to Fort Worth in time for his show at the Isis Theater the next day. He has shows planned in Colorado in the coming weeks.

Trevino has spent a significant amount of time — and money — performing as Elvis over the years. His wardrobe is full of blazers and outfits resembling what Elvis wore early in his career. He stuck mostly with the Elvis of the ‘50s, performances he watched fanatically on YouTube.

Now, Trevino performs all Elvis music and has recently purchased a few jumpsuits to highlight Presley’s Las Vegas residency in the late ‘60s to ‘70s. He doesn’t necessarily have a favorite era, but appreciates the legacy Elvis left in music and culture.

Trevino was thrilled when asked to send in an audition tape for the movie “Elvis” three years ago. Obviously he did not get the part, he said, but he loves that the legacy of Elvis will be shared to a whole new generation.

“What Elvis did was he took white and black music and he created that crossroad ... and created what was known as rockabilly,” Trevino said. “I think what he did is that he brought what was called race music or black music to the mainstream.”

But will this be his legacy?

Trevino said he is grateful for all the doors that his performances as Elvis have opened. But it is not forever. He has another band called The Texas Trouble and knows one day he will have to hang up the colored blazers and sparkly suits.

“When I do exit and take my final bow, take my final curtain call as Elvis, I want to end a badass,” Trevino said. “I want to be known as one of the best in my field.”

