Fort Worth man shot outside motel; police investigating, but no suspect in custody

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fort Worth Police were dispatched to the Cowboy Inn at 3107 North Main Street where a man had suffered a gunshot wound, according to police.

The victim told police that he had been outside the building when a person was on the other side of a fence on an adjoining property and discharged a firearm several times, striking the victim in the back of his left leg. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was treated. He is in stable condition. The name of the victim is unknown.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

There are no suspects in custody, and the Gun Violence Unit has been requested to assist in investigating the shooting.