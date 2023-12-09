Fort Worth man killed in crash with Amtrak train in Justin, authorities say

A Fort Worth man was killed when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a train Thursday night in Justin, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who died as Deandre Harper, 35.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. at a railroad crossing on East 5th Street near FM 156, Justin police said in a news release.

Harper was the only person in the vehicle.

The train involved in the crash was an Amtrak passenger train with 54 passengers and crew members on board. None of them were injured, officials said.

Police said that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the collision. Further details were not immediately available and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

