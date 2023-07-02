Fort Worth man arrested in April murder case that stemmed from fight at apartment complex

A 20-year-old man was arrested last week in the death of a man who was killed in a fight outside of an apartment building, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Zhahn Hawkins was booked into the Fort Worth jail in the early morning of June 22 on a murder charge.

Police found Roderick Jones, 36, with multiple gunshot wounds in his upper body at the Meadowbrook Apartments in the 5700 block of Meadowbrook Drive on April 17.

According to police, Jones was shot during a large fight including men and women. He was pronounced dead at the scene.