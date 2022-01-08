‘Fort Worth let’s rock out.’ TCU football lands another Texas Longhorns transfer

TCU football landed another player from the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday.

Former Texas tight end Jared Wiley announced that he’d be joining the Horned Frogs on social media, writing in part: “Fort Worth Let’s Rock Out!”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight.” Fort Worth Let’s Rock Out! pic.twitter.com/X20QcoXmIj — JDub (@Jaredwiley23) January 8, 2022

Wiley, who has two years of eligibility left, is the second former Longhorn to commit to the program, joining linebacker Terrence Cooks. TCU has now landed five commitments from the transfer portal. Along with Wiley and Cooks, linebacker Johnny Hodges (Navy), offensive lineman Alan Ali (SMU) and defensive back Ishmael Burdine (Missouri) have announced plans to join TCU.

Wiley, who is listed at 6-foot-7, 251 pounds, had nine catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games last season. He had nine catches for 166 yards and one touchdown in 2020.

Wiley was a three-star prospect coming out of Temple High School in 2019.

