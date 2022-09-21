Fort Worth ISD apologizes after video shows bus driver forcing kids off at wrong stop

Fort Worth school district transportation staff sent out apologies to parents after video captured a driver forcing children to get off the bus at the wrong stop, KTVT-TV reported.

Students from Daggett Elementary were dropped off nearly half a mile away from their homes on the city’s south side Friday, on the other side of busy Hemphill Street, the station reported.

Jeff Williams, one of the parents, told the Star-Telegram in a social media message that his 8- and 9-year-old daughters were crying on the side of the road in the wrong neighborhood after they were forced off the bus by a driver. Another parent saw them and gave them a ride home.

The school district told KTVT-TV it was conducting an investigation into what happened and that the bus driver was a substitute who is no longer driving the route.

Parents told KTVT-TV that administrators at the school were aware of the repeated problems with bus drivers forcing children off buses at the wrong stops and that on Monday an assistant principal rode the bus with students to make sure they were let off the bus at the right stops.