Fort Worth Invitational: Satoshi Kodaira holes out for albatross on par-5 first

Satoshi Kodaira recorded just the second albatross in Fort Worth Invitational history Thursday with a 234-yard 3-iron on the par-5 first hole at Colonial Country Club.





Kodaira broke through for his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the RBC Heritage, and has moved up the leaderboard early this week.

MORE: Fort Worth Invitational: Jon Rahm enjoys 'traditional golf courses' | Fort Worth Invitational: Jordan Spieth attributes technology to lower scores

After starting his round on the back nine, bogeying two of his first seven holes, Kodaira played his next seven holes in 7-under par.





