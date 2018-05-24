Fort Worth Invitational: Satoshi Kodaira holes out for albatross on par-5 first
Satoshi Kodaira recorded just the second albatross in Fort Worth Invitational history Thursday with a 234-yard 3-iron on the par-5 first hole at Colonial Country Club.
ALBATROSS alert!
Satoshi Kodaira holed out for a 2 on the par-5 first hole with a 3-iron from 234 yards!
Kodaira broke through for his first PGA Tour win earlier this year at the RBC Heritage, and has moved up the leaderboard early this week.
MORE: Fort Worth Invitational: Jon Rahm enjoys 'traditional golf courses' | Fort Worth Invitational: Jordan Spieth attributes technology to lower scores
It's the second albatross in @FortWorthInv history. pic.twitter.com/ecIyPDMt3A— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2018
After starting his round on the back nine, bogeying two of his first seven holes, Kodaira played his next seven holes in 7-under par.