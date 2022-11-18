Which Fort Worth grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?

Thanksgiving is one of the few days a year that grocery and retail stores close their doors and this year is no different.

Turkey day is on Nov. 24 — always held on the fourth Thursday of November and was made a national holiday in the U.S. in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Finding last minute items for the special dinner is almost a sport, and many may want to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. Whether stores will be open or not is always the question.

Here’s what grocery stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving day:

H-E-B- Open from 6 a.m. to noon

Albertsons- Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger- Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Whole Foods- Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts- Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tom Thumb- Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walmart- Closed

Target- Closed

Sam’s Club- Closed

Costco- Closed

Trader Joe’s- Closed

Aldi- Closed

Here’s what retail stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving day:

Cabelas- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl’s- Closed

Best Buy- Closed

Home Depot- Closed

Lowe’s- Closed

Academy Sports and Outdoors- Closed

Bed, Bath & Beyond- Closed

Barnes & Noble- Closed

Dick’s Sporting Goods- Closed

TJ Maxx- Closed

Total Wine & More- Closed

Spec’s- Closed

Goodwill- Closed

Here’s what malls and shopping centers will be open and closed on Thanksgiving day: