Which Fort Worth grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Thanksgiving is one of the few days a year that grocery and retail stores close their doors and this year is no different.
Turkey day is on Nov. 24 — always held on the fourth Thursday of November and was made a national holiday in the U.S. in 1941 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Finding last minute items for the special dinner is almost a sport, and many may want to get a head start on their Christmas shopping. Whether stores will be open or not is always the question.
Here’s what grocery stores will be open and closed on Thanksgiving day:
H-E-B- Open from 6 a.m. to noon
Albertsons- Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kroger- Open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Whole Foods- Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sprouts- Open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tom Thumb- Open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Walmart- Closed
Target- Closed
Sam’s Club- Closed
Costco- Closed
Trader Joe’s- Closed
Aldi- Closed
Here’s what retail stores are open and closed on Thanksgiving day:
Cabelas- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kohl’s- Closed
Best Buy- Closed
Home Depot- Closed
Lowe’s- Closed
Academy Sports and Outdoors- Closed
Bed, Bath & Beyond- Closed
Barnes & Noble- Closed
Dick’s Sporting Goods- Closed
TJ Maxx- Closed
Total Wine & More- Closed
Spec’s- Closed
Goodwill- Closed
Here’s what malls and shopping centers will be open and closed on Thanksgiving day:
Hulen Mall- Closed
The Shops at Clearfork- Closed
Ridgmar Mall- Closed
La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth- Closed
University Park Village- Closed