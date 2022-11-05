Is your Fort Worth garbage collection schedule changing? New routes begin Nov. 7

Your garbage collection day may change beginning Nov. 7.

Starting next week, Fort Worth’s garbage, recycling and yard waste collections will operate on new pickup schedules based on new collection routes. Not all residents will be affected by the changes, but those who will have been notified by mail.

To find if you’ll be affected by the new schedule, check to see if you received a postcard in the mail with a notice of service change that shows your new collection day. You can also visit the Garbage & Recycling website to find out if your collection day has changed. Enter your address in the calendar tab and click the search button, and the tool will list your garbage, recycling, yard trimmings and bulk waste pickup dates.

On the website, you can sign up for reminders or add the collection days to your calendar. You can also get collection day notifications and reminders via text, email or voice message with the Fort Worth Garbage & Recycling app available through the Apple App Store and Google Play. Collection routes will be updated in the app beginning Nov. 7.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on the morning of the collection day. Collection times vary and can occur anytime through 7 p.m. During severe weather days, be sure to secure your bins.

For more information, contact the city call center at 817-392-1234. The call center is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.