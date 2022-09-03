Fort Worth Eastern Hills falls to Waco University in high-scoring football attack

The Waco University Trojans came into the game on Friday night looking for their first win in nearly two years after making the long trip up to Fort Worth to play Fort Worth Eastern Hills at Scarborough-Handley Field.

Eastern Hills would make its defensive presence known in the first half as the Highlanders forced a three and out on the Trojans opening drive. But it wasn’t enough, as University won 67-47.

It’s the Trojans first win since a win over Joshua on Nov. 6, 2020.

Both teams’ offenses were plagued with turnovers and penalties that would result in plenty of action for the punters all throughout the first half.

The first scoring play would come off a safety with Trojans linebacker Joseph Caballero sacking Highlanders quarterback Kenwaun Durst in the end zone after a high snap sailed over Durst’s head.

The resulting play would put the Trojans up 2-0 with 5:50 in the first quarter.

The Highlanders (1-1) would make up for it though as Durst connected with wide receiver Jeremiah Freeman on a 46-yard touchdown pass to keep the Highlanders in the game down just 9-6 with 23 seconds left in the first quarter.

Waco University would respond with a 3-yard rushing touchdown from JaShaun Manghane with 9:01 in the second quarter, along with another safety from the Highlanders to extend the Trojans’ lead.

The Highlanders were not ready to give up just yet as they fought back with a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Durst with the final seconds ticking down in the first half to bring the score to 18-12, Waco University leading.

The second half of play was the opposite of the first one. There was only one drive in the half that did not end with a touchdown being scored. The Trojans’ running backs, Mekhi Sandolph and Naje Drakes, would each score three touchdowns with almost 200 rushing yards a piece.

Durst would put up five touchdowns with over 250 total yards.

The game sat as a one possession game until 1:15 remained in the final quarter as Durst would throw up a pass intended for Kentwan Bonham, but was instead intercepted by Trojans’ freshman defensive back London Smith. The Trojans’ scored one final touchdown to end the game in a Waco University victory.