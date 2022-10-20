Fort Worth Dunbar basketball coach on leave after accusation of inappropriate behavior

The boys basketball coach at Dunbar High School in Fort Worth is on leave after a student reported inappropriate behavior to the school district, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Robert Hughes Jr., the Dunbar basketball coach, has been placed on leave by Fort Worth ISD and received a citation from police for assault by offensive contact, WFAA reported.

Assault by offensive contact, a Class C misdemeanor, is when someone “intentionally or knowingly causes physical contact with another person when the person knows or should reasonably believe that the other will regard the contact as offensive or provocative,” according to Texas Penal Code.

Hughes will stay on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the district told WFAA, who could not reach Hughes for comment.

Hughes took over for his father, the legendary Robert Hughes Sr., in 2005. He led the Wildcats to the Class 4A state tournament in 2006 and 2007 and the Class 5A state tournament in 2016.

They lost to Dallas South Oak Cliff in the 2006 title game but were awarded the title two years later when South Oak Cliff forfeited because it had played an ineligible player.

Swan Lacy, a former player for Dunbar, has been hired to coach the team in Hughes Jr.’s absence, WFAA reported. The season is set to start Nov. 15 with a game against DeSoto.