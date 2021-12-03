Fort Worth Covenant Classical gets last minute field goal to win six-man state title

Rex Platt hit a 40-yard field goal with 33 seconds left in the fourth quarter sending Fort Worth Covenant Classical to the TAPPS Six-Man Division 3 championship, 68-66 over Bulverde Bracken Christian on Thursday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

Covenant (12-2) wins its first state championship in program history. The Cavaliers started the football program in 2013 and have bounced back and forth in TAPPS and TCAF, a smaller league called the Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship.

The Cavs played in the TCAF state title game in 2019.

Nate Bennett intercepted a Bracken pass attempt after Platt’s field goal to seal up the victory.

Bracken (10-1) took a 66-64 lead with 1:39 left to play on a 1-yard TD catch from Caleb Brand. Covenant started the game-winning drive at its own 27 and moved the ball to the Bracken 12.

But then a sack pushed the Cavs to the 20 for a fourth-and-17 with 39 seconds left before Platt’s winning kick.

The Cavs tied the game at 38 at the end of the first half following a 51-yard TD pass from Lanham Briley to Bennett. Briley hit Whit Jewett for a 37-yard TD to make it 44-38 with 9:17 left in the third.

The teams traded the lead three times in the third quarter until Covenant went up 12 after a Luke Breedlove 49-yard TD run came with 8:30 left in the period. Then the Cavs went up 64-54 on a 44-yard scoring run from Josh Sapp with 7:03 left in the fourth.

Brand’s 8-yard TD pass pulled Bracken within 64-60 with 5:51 to go.

Covenant turned the ball over 90 seconds later that led to the go-ahead score from Bracken.