Fort Worth councilmember Cary Moon tests positive for COVID on Christmas Eve

Fort Worth City Councilman Cary Moon tested positive for COVID-19 on Christmas Eve, he told the Star-Telegram in a text message.

Moon, who represents District 4, said he has been vaccinated and had the virus in July 2020 and tested positive for antibodies. He confirmed himself as COVID-19 positive with an in-home test kit.

Moon is quarantining on the second floor of his home, away from family, and has canceled plans for a Christmas celebration, he said.

“Maybe it is just a reminder to others that COVID is still among us and we can take precaution,” Moon said in a text message.

Moon said stores his family visited looking for in-home test kits were sold out and he had to ask a friend, who had previously purchased multiple, for one.

The free testing center in Fort Worth had a 2-hour wait and closed before Moon was able to get a test, and other testing centers didn’t have appointments available until Sunday, he said.