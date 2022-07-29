Fort Worth is considering new rules for Airbnbs and Vrbos. Here are four options

Harrison Mantas
·3 min read

Fort Worth is considering four options to update its zoning laws to account for short-term rentals.

They range from staying pat to allowing free-range operation with some strings attached.

Lauren Brady, a short-term rental host and president of the advocacy group Fort Worth Short-Term Rental Alliance, called the options over-burdensome regulations on residents looking to earn income from their properties.

Others, like Rozanna and Michael Francis from White Lake Hills, said the city’s current ordinance protects neighborhood stability by discouraging transitory housing.

Michael and Rozanna Francis at their home in the White Lake Hills neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 22, 2022. The couple lived next door to a short-term rental and described a disturbance in the neighborhood before it was converted to a long-term rental.
Michael and Rozanna Francis at their home in the White Lake Hills neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 22, 2022. The couple lived next door to a short-term rental and described a disturbance in the neighborhood before it was converted to a long-term rental.
A picture of Michael and Rozanna Francis in their home in the White Lake Hills neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 22, 2022. The couple lived next door to a short-term rental and described a disturbance in the neighborhood before it was converted to a long-term rental.
A picture of Michael and Rozanna Francis in their home in the White Lake Hills neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas, on July 22, 2022. The couple lived next door to a short-term rental and described a disturbance in the neighborhood before it was converted to a long-term rental.

These aren’t the only options the city is considering, said assistant city manager Dana Burghdoff. Any changes to the regulation will be based on the feedback from the public and the City Council, she said.

Option 1: Keep it the same

Other than the new registration requirements, this option maintains the status quo that bans short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods and limits them to commercial or mixed-use zoning districts.

They would be allowed in parts of the central city, an area near Loop 820 and Interstate 35W and southeast of I-20 and I-35W.

Owners looking to operate a short-term rental in residential neighborhoods like Arlington Heights or North Hi Mount near Dickies Arena and the Cultural District would be required to apply for a zoning change, which could take up to 60 days. Burghdoff said approval isn’t guaranteed.

Both the Zoning Commission and the City Council would need to approve a zoning change, which can sometimes drag out the process if there’s a lot of public opposition.

Option 2: High density

Short-term rentals in this option would not be allowed in areas zoned for single-family homes, but those with onsite owners would be allowed in two-family or multi-family zoned lots like duplexes, condos or apartment buildings.

This option also makes a distinction between investor-owned and owner-occupied homes. It is not clear how the city would make that distinction, but Burghdoff said the city could look at homestead exemptions as a way to verify the person operating the short-term rental lives at the property.

Investor owned properties would only be allowed in high density districts like those zoned for apartment buildings.

Operators would be required to get a conditional use permit, which is a type of zoning change that allows for a discrete set of uses for the specific property beyond what would normally be allowed by the underlying zoning.

These permits are used a lot for car washes and require them to meet certain standards in order to get approval from the Zoning Commission and the City Council.

The conditional use permit would also have a five-year time limit, meaning operators would have to re-apply when those permits expire.

Option 3: Density caps

This option would allow short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods, but limit them to 5% to 10% of a city block, or roughly two houses per block.

Again, the city makes a distinction between owner-occupied and investor-owned properties.

Those owned by investors would be barred from residential neighborhoods, but allowed in multi-family districts like the Near Southside, downtown Fort Worth and Panther Island.

This option also requires short-term rental hosts to get a conditional use permit. There’s no five-year time limit.

Option 4: 30-day limit

This option allows owner-occupied, short-term rentals by right (meaning they don’t require a zoning change) either in certain neighborhoods or citywide with the same 5% to 10% limit on city blocks and apartment buildings.

This is similar to Arlington’s approach, which limits permitted short-term rentals to an entertainment district near Six Flags, Globe Life and AT&T Stadium.

It’s not clear how those neighborhoods would be determined, but Burghdoff said city staff would rely on guidance from the City Council about how to establish specific short-term rental districts.

It doesn’t ban operators from renting out their properties for more than 30 nights in a year, but they would have to get a zoning change or conditional use permit to do so.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Ronaldo arrives at Man United's training base, set for talks

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United's training ground with his agent on Tuesday with the Portugal great's future at the English club up in the air. Ronaldo has yet to start preseason training with United — he missed the team's tour of Thailand and Australia — and is set to hold talks with recently hired manager Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, was pictured in the car driven by Ronaldo entering United's Carrington training base. British broadcaste

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • Canada's Pierce LePage in second in the decathlon at worlds after nine events

    EUGENE, Ore. — A Canadian is in the hunt for a world decathlon medal — but it's not Olympic champion Damian Warner. Pierce LePage, a 26-year-old from Whitby, Ont., was in second place after nine of 10 events on Sunday. LePage led for much of Day 2 after big personal bests in the 110-metre hurdles and discus, but dropped a place behind world record-holder Kevin Mayer of France after the javelin, the decathlon's penultimate event. The 1,500 was the final event. Warner had led the field through the

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca