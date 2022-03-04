Fort Worth company owner donating body armor to Ukraine. How you can help

Elizabeth Campbell
·3 min read
Respect.Studio

Bret Starr was attending a conference in Las Vegas when he heard the news that Russia invaded Ukraine.

Starr, who owns The Starr Conspiracy, a Fort Worth-based marketing company whose clients inlcude Lyft and Virgin Pulse, immediately sent messages to his colleagues at Respect.Studio, a Ukrainian company that provides marketing services for his LinkedIn page.

Starr said he was astounded when he got a note back from a Respect.Studio account executive in Lviv, Ukraine, who told him not to worry, and that the team would keep working although they would switch to communicating through text messages instead of email.

“I was amazed by that,” Starr said. “I didn’t care if they kept working. Suddenly, they were invaded. I told her don’t worry. We’ll keep paying you. I have a really good working relationship with the team there.”

Starr continued sending messages to his colleagues, asking what they needed and how he could help.

“Folks told me they would like for us to secure their air space. Take care of our air space, and we’ll take care of everything on the ground. Since that’s not happening, the thing they are asking for is body armor,” Starr said.

Starr started researching how to ship body armor and learned that he could get a license and send suits of Level IIIA body armor that can protect people against shrapnel and handgun bullets.

Starr posted about the plight of his Ukrainian colleagues on LinkedIn and created a Fundly page with a goal to raise $50,000 for the body armor.

“Yes, it takes a lot of logistics and planning,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post. “Yes, it takes some special licenses. But guess what ... I promised some people in Ukraine that I wouldn’t give up until we were able to send them body armor.”

Starr said he is talking to people who expect an attack at any time.

Oleksii Sysak, a LinkedIn specialist at Respect.Studio, sent a WhatsApp message to the Star-Telegram. He said his city, Lviv, has not come under attack yet and that he is working from home to help his clients.

“In the event of an air alarm, my family and I will need to go to a safe place,” he wrote. “As for the atmosphere, it is very tense. We are in the west of the country where there is no fighting, but there were several air strikes in the early days of the war, despite the fact that it is relatively quiet here, there is a risk of subsequent airstrikes. So, we have such air alarms quite often especially at night.”

Sysak described how his friends and colleagues are helping one another. They are concerned about “marauding.”

Sysak said Starr is a hero for his effort to help Ukrainians.

“Brett is Respect’s hero. His engagement in helping us stunned us on the very first day, and he continues to proactively support us day by day. As per body armor — it’s one of those items our defenders crucially need right now and it’s really hard to get. A lot of volunteers are working with our foreign friends, especially in Poland, to find and buy them for us. Other needs are very dynamic and it’s best to monitor our volunteers and organizations that are working here for their requests. The needs vary based on the region.

“The top priority is to gather crucial medicines that are unavailable in the Ukrainian market at the moment due to high demand,” Sysak wrote.

Starr said he is working with nongovernmental organizations to ship the body armor to Ukraine.

“What really bothers me about this stuff is that a lot of companies outsource to the Ukraine and other countries in the world and don’t treat them like partners. If you are working with someone who is an employee, you have a responsibility to provide care just like you do to your full-time employees. That’s one of the reasons why I am so engaged,” Starr said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Nick Nurse on ejection: ‘You can only take so much’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was tossed from Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, but still spoke to the media after the loss. He explained what led to his ejection, how he thought his team played without him down the stretch, and talked about some of the issues with coach’s challenges. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Lost Ark is the hottest game right now

    Lost ark is a game you shouldn't miss!

  • Minor hockey coach facing numerous sexual assault charges involving kids

    A longtime minor hockey coach in southern Ontario has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Justin Champagnie on his favourite players, bagged milk & little brother Julian

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie discusses his favourite basketball players, teammates he gels with the best and some of the weirdest things he's encountered since moving to Canada. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Nunavut Quest sled dog race returns after pandemic hiatus

    For the first time in two years, teams of mushers and dogs will be racing across the Baffin region in the Nunavut Quest. Earlier this week, the Nunavut Quest Committee met to finalize the plans for this year's race, including the number of participants who will be able to compete and the prize money available. Moses Oyukuluk, the chair of the Nunavut Quest Committee, encouraged mushers to claim their spot early. "It's always better to be well-prepared, and registration is now open until April 5,

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Malachi Flynn on what it was like to see Goran Dragic again

    Toronto Raptors point guard Malachi Flynn met with the media after an impressive performance against the Brooklyn Nets. He spoke about how it felt to get on the floor in a greater role, what it did for his confidence, striking a balance between scoring and playmaking and what it was like to go up against Goran Dragic. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joy Drop: In times of crisis, it's important to find comfort in humour

    Another end of the week has come. So much turmoil in the world has left us all feeling so vulnerable and stressed. We check the news and there is a palpable sense of dread. There is a deep sadness and frustration fuelled by injustice within the chaos and terror of conflict. I wondered if anyone would even want to laugh or smile this week. I remembered that in an interview with the New York Times, the late great Black feminist scholar Bell Hooks once said: "We can not have a meaningful revolution

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Laurent Dubreuil tests positive for COVID-19 at speed skating world championship

    Canada's Laurent Dubreuil has tested positive for COVID-19 at the world speed skating championships, sinking his chance at claiming the men's sprint title. Speed Skating Canada released a statement before the races were scheduled to begin. In Dubreuil's absence, Thomas Krol of the Netherlands went on to capture the men's sprint gold, adding to a season that boasts Olympic gold and silver and European championship. Dubreuil, a Levis, Que native, sat first in the men's overall sprint standings, ah

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;